Technology

Intel Evo-certified HP Spectre x360 laptop gets discounted on Flipkart

Intel Evo-certified HP Spectre x360 laptop gets discounted on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2023, 04:40 pm 2 min read

The HP Spectre x360 gets anti-reflective Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for the display

HP's Spectre x360 is one of the best laptops available in the market, especially for students and working professionals. It is an Evo-certified laptop, with stunning looks, a 2-in-1 convertible design, a visually appealing display, a high-performance camera, smart features, and all-day battery backup. The device is retailing with up to Rs. 43,000 discount via Flipkart, which makes it a considerable deal.

Why does this story matter?

The Spectre series laptops rank not only among HP's best models but also among the best laptops overall.

The Spectre x360 on deal offers a range of features that are helpful in day-to-day usage scenarios.

The laptop comes with an AI-enabled appearance filter and auto-frame technology for the web camera, gesture controls, HP's Auto lock/awake feature, privacy controls, AI Noise removal, and more.

Everything to know about the deal

The HP Spectre x360 (f1003TU) has a price tag of Rs. 1,57,376 on Flipkart. However, it is selling at Rs. 1,39,990. Additionally, up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount and up to 24 months of no-cost EMI are applicable via leading bank cards. Buyers can also avail up to Rs. 23,300 off as a part of an exchange offer via the e-commerce site.

The laptop packs an OLED touchscreen panel

The HP Spectre x360 bears a sleek profile with a convertible design, stylus support, a backlit-adjustable keyboard, a 5MP webcam, and a fingerprint reader. The laptop houses Bang & Olufsen-powered built-in dual speakers. It sports a 16.0-inch UHD+ (1920x3072 pixels) OLED touchscreen, with 500-nits brightness, and 100% sRGB color gamut. The device measures 16mm in thickness and weighs 1.34kg.

It supports Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The HP Spectre x360 includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Type-A slot, an HDMI 2.1 port, an AC Smart pin, a media card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity on the device is handled by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

A long-lasting 83Wh battery is onboard

The HP Spectre x360 (f1003TU) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, paired with 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit). Under the hood, it houses an 83Wh battery that charges 50% in 45 minutes. The laptop comes with AI-powered smart features. It comes pre-loaded with MS Office Home & Student 2021 package.