WhatsApp to allow status sharing on Facebook without leaving app

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2023, 03:02 pm 2 min read

The new features will be available in the upcoming iOS beta update (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will soon allow users to share their status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the application. The new ability is currently under development on the beta version of the iOS app. It isn't ready to be released yet. However, thanks to WABetaInfo, we can at least have a sneak peek. The feature will be available in the status settings.

Why does this story matter?

Sharing status updates to Facebook Stories previously required exiting WhatsApp and going through a manual process.

However, the soon-to-be-released feature will allow for a hassle-free process by saving time and effort.

The status updates will be shareable on the Facebook story without leaving WhatsApp.

Individuals will also be allowed to automate the procedure for certain status updates.

Users will be permitted to set it as default feature

With the new feature, WhatsApp for iOS users will be able to share status updates to Facebook Stories more effectively. The option will be disabled by default. However, when active, it'll allow individuals to share status updates to Facebook stories directly via WhatsApp. Accounts will be able to control which status updates are always shared. You can also set it as a default feature.

The ability is currently under development

The new WhatsApp ability to share your status updates to Facebook stories without leaving the app is currently in the works. It will be made available in a future update of the WhatsApp beta for iOS. WhatsApp is also expected to release a feature for sharing in-app status updates to Instagram stories in the near future.

WhatsApp is aiming to add new styles to several sections

WhatsApp is working on revamping various in-app sections of the native iOS app. According to WABetaInfo, the new style will be implemented in the Settings, where each section will feature rounded corners and narrow margins around the edges. In addition to the Settings, various other sections of the app will also get this new design.

It will make the in-app visuals more appealing

The new style will focus on delivering a consistent visual design throughout the app, along with a noticeably cleaner look. Additionally, it will make the experience more aesthetically pleasing. WhatsApp is currently working on this improvement, and it will be introduced via a future update of the app initially for all beta testers. However, post-testing, it will be rolled out for general users.