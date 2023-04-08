Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 8

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 08, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows individuals to purchase a variety of in-game accessories using virtual currency (diamonds), which is obtainable only by shelling out a sizable sum of real money. Typically, not every gamer is eager to spend resources. They seek alternative ways of reward collection. Hence, the game creators disseminate redeemable codes, helping players unlock a range of free bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular multiplayer battle royale games in India's Android ecosystem.

Being downloaded more than 100 million times, the game has received a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a gesture of appreciation and to retain players, game developers offer redeemable codes that help obtain multiple in-game collectibles.

An individual can claim each code just once

A player must sign in to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page with their official credentials. You cannot carry out code redemption with a Guest ID. In addition, the codes can be accessed only by gamers on the Indian servers. Each alphanumeric code is redeemable just once per person, and it must be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Collect multiple in-game rewards using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes are redeemable only via the game's rewards redemption page. Using the codes, players can get in-game items such as weapon crates, royale vouchers, premium bundles, pets, diamonds, gloo walls, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for April 8

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 8, are listed here. Utilize them to earn rewards. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX.

Follow these steps to redeem the 12-digit codes

The Free Fire MAX codes can be redeemed through the official rewards redemption platform (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials to access your gaming account. In the text box, enter a 12-digit code, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." For every successful redemption, you will be awarded an in-game item that can be claimed via the mail/notification shelf.