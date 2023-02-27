Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 27

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 27, 2023, 10:06 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's multiplayer battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, allows players to grab a range of in-game items. However, to obtain these goodies, individuals must first invest a sizable sum of real money to obtain the gaming currency (diamonds). Gamers who don't want to use resources might be looking for alternative ways to collect rewards. Here's how they can acquire the bonuses using redeemable codes.

Why does this story matter?

Garena released the graphically enhanced Free Fire MAX in September 2021. The game has received a massive response from India's Android ecosystem.

Since its release, it has been downloaded more than 100 million times via the Google Play Store.

Now, as a gesture of appreciation, game creators publish redeemable codes that help players unlock a wide range of exclusive in-game reward items.

The redeemable codes help collect several rewards

The redeemable codes for Free Fire MAX consist of 12- or 16-digit alphanumeric characters that help players collect loads of bonuses for free including weapon crates, premium bundles, diamonds, skins, pets, royale vouchers, and more. Players can obtain free rewards by redeeming the codes through Garena's rewards redemption site - a separate platform for code redemption.

Only use the registered gaming credentials

Gamers must make sure they are logged in with their official accounts when redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes through the redemption site. Guest IDs are not accepted on the website. The codes can be redeemed only by individuals using the Indian servers. They should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release. Every code is redeemable only once per player.

Check out the codes for February 27

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. February 27 are listed here. Use them to collect a range of supplies. FVHJTYOU0IKJU87, F6G5FRESAQDT1G, FB2HRFG6TBHNJI, FRT8UBHNJCIIX8U F7HYGT5ARDCF2G, FBHNJFH7YCBHNJ, FHYV3GEISURUG9, FNVUY76T5FADQV FH3EIURMOVU1YT, FXFRA4EX2CF5GEH, FUN9CJXHYGBNJIU, FDMKIITYHJKIU7Y FXTRFEBRNJKOIG, F87UYTGSHEKOT9, FGIX8A6TRFGBEJ, FKTHIUDF67JTUB

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Visit the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, link your gaming account with the redemption page using your registered in-game login information (such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). In the text field, type a 12-digit code, click "Confirm," and press "Ok." Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up a reward from the game's notification/mail shelf.