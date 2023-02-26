Technology

Google Pixel 7/7 Pro is rebooting on specific YouTube clip

Google Pixel 7/7 Pro is rebooting on specific YouTube clip

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 26, 2023, 06:18 pm 2 min read

The video clip is not causing any trouble if played via the Chrome browser

A fresh Pixel issue has been reported by a Reddit user u/OGPixel5, claiming that playing a particular video clip via the YouTube app, causes their Pixel 7 Pro to reboot right away. Surprisingly, the post has received responses from other users, reporting a similar issue for Pixel 7, and even 6 series models. Some are even citing network connectivity problems following the clip's playback.

Why does this story matter?

The internet is buzzing with talk of the new Pixel issue, which has been posted on Reddit a few hours ago and brought to the public attention by Twitter user, Mishaal Rahman.

It has sparked curiosity among Pixel as well as non-Pixel users to go through that specific YouTube clip to see how their device responds.

Have a look at the details shared by Rahman

A bunch of folks on Reddit are reporting that playing a specific YouTube video causes their Pixel 7/7 Pro to immediately reboot and have issues with network connectivity.



This didn't crash my Pixel 6 Pro, but you are warned.https://t.co/7UoLJU5SFS — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) February 26, 2023

The issue is arising with a single video clip

If you have a Pixel 7 or 6 series device, it might reboot on playing the "Alien 4K HDR | Get Out of There" video clip posted by the YouTube channel Apex Clips, two years ago. The problem arises only while playing via the app.

Users are also facing network problems

Going by Rahman's tweet and the Reddit thread, it seems obvious there is some underlying issue with the Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6 series devices. The majority of users are reporting that when playing the YouTube video clip, their device undergoes an instantaneous reboot. However, some Pixel users are even claiming a network glitch. But there are no lasting effects.

What is causing the trouble?

Why are Pixel phones immediately rebooting upon playback? Well, the answer is still a mystery but there might be some Alien-level sorcery involved. Jokes apart! The issue could be due to the HDR file processing of the clip or there must be some video encoding problem. Interestingly, the problem has been reported only on Pixel phones with Google's Tensor and Tensor G2 SoCs.

Google might have fixed the underlying issue in latest update

Your Pixel phone won't run into any problems while playing the video clip using a web browser. It will reboot or disrupt the cellular connection only when you play the video via the YouTube app. Notably, people using the latest Android beta are not facing any problems. It must be an HDR decompiling issue that Google might have resolved in the latest update.