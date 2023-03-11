Technology

Free Fire MAX's March 11 codes: Redeem free in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 11, 2023, 11:15 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a popular multiplayer battle royale game in India's Android community. Since its debut, the game has received a rating of 4.1 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store, with more than 100 million downloads. As a gesture of appreciation, the creators release redeemable codes on daily basis, allowing players to unlock a range of in-game collectibles.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX allows players to buy in-game items using virtual currency (diamonds), which can only be obtained by shelling out a significant chunk of real money.

Usually, not every player wants to spend resources. Instead, they search for alternative means of reward collection.

The redeemable codes permit gamers to obtain free bonuses that they can use later during in-game combat.

The codes help redeem multiple rewards

The Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters. Every code is unique, and it allows gamers to obtain in-game items like premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, diamonds, gloo walls, and more.

Code redemption cannot be carried out using Guest IDs

In order to redeem codes on the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page, players must use their official credentials. Guest IDs are not valid for code redemption. Additionally, only players on Indian servers can access the codes. Only one redemption of each alphanumeric code is permitted per person. The codes should be claimed within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for March 11

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 11 are listed here. Redeem them to earn free rewards. HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55, 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY. FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, E2F8-6ZRE-MK49, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU. FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48, V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV.

Here are the steps to redeem the codes

The Free Fire MAX codes are redeemable only via the official rewards redemption site (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Login to your account using your registered Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text field, enter a 12-digit code, click "Confirm," and press "Ok." Every successful redemption will allow you to collect a reward from the in-game mail/notification shelf.