HP Spectre x360 (2022) launched in India: Check price, features

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 14, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) supports Wi-Fi 6E (Photo credit: HP)

HP has unveiled its Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 models in India. The laptops feature a 2-in-1 convertible design and carry 12th-generation Intel Core processors with Intel Arc graphics. The x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 bear a price tag of Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.3 lakh, respectively. They are available for pre-booking through the brand's official website and partner stores.

Context Why does this story matter?

HP's Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 laptops are based on the Intel Evo platform to deliver competitive performance in a sleek form factor.

They include features like Auto Frame camera and AI-based privacy alerts.

To recall, the laptops were introduced in the US last month. In India, they will compete against premium offerings from Dell and Lenovo.

Design and display The laptops feature a 4K OLED display

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 laptops feature a touch display, a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, and a webcam housed in the top bezel. They sport a 16.0-inch and 13.5-inch 4K OLED display, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices support gestures such as pinch-to-zoom, double-tap, and press and hold to draw sketches.

Internals They are backed by Intel Core i7 processor

The Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 laptops are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. They deliver up to 16 hours of battery life and can be fast-charged to 50% in 30 minutes. For I/O, they include an HDMI port, a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a micro-SD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Information HP Spectre x360 16 (2022), x360 13.5: Pricing and availability

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) and x360 13.5 are priced at Rs. 1.4 lakh and Rs. 1.3 lakh, respectively. They can be pre-booked via HP's official website, select HP World Stores, Croma, as well as Reliance Digital stores.