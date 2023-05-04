Technology

5 features that make Microsoft's Bing Chat better than ChatGPT

Written by Athik Saleh May 04, 2023, 04:46 pm 3 min read

The updated Bing Chat is more powerful than ChatGPT

Microsoft became the front-runner in the AI race with its new Bing AI chatbot. The company is trying to extend that lead. It may have just done that, as the newly updated Bing Chat is more powerful than ever. Even better than ChatGPT itself. Here are five features of AI-powered Bing that make ChatGPT blush.

Bing Chat can show YouTube videos in the chat window

Microsoft has focused on making the conversation with Bing AI visually appealing. Therefore, from now, the AI chatbot will throw in various, photos, visuals, and graphs when prompted. And no, you don't have to ask the chatbot to do so. It will do that on its own. Videos are part of this experience. The chatbot will even show YouTube videos in the chat window.

Multimodality might arrive sooner on Bing Chat

Multimodality is the next frontier of AI chatbots. OpenAI announced the feature of GPT-4, but we are yet to see the feature. Microsoft has announced multimodal support for Bing Chat. The feature will arrive shortly, the company said. Soon, you can upload images and interact with the chatbot. It will also allow inserting a link to a picture and asking questions related to that.

Bing Chat will soon get free plugins

Plugins arrived in ChatGPT Plus some time ago. Now, Microsoft has decided to add plugins to Bing Chat. The chatbot will get plugins soon, the company said. Unlike those on ChatGPT, Bing's plugins will be free of cost. Having plugins on a free service is certainly game-changing. Microsoft has shared the names of three partners: OpenTable, Wolfram Alpha, and Microsoft Math Solver.

Bing Chat to support sharing and exporting chat history

Copying and pasting from ChatGPT is a hassle. Anyone who has used the impressive chatbot would attest to that. Bing Chat has a solution for this. Microsoft has introduced the ability to share and export chat history from Bing. You will be able to share your interesting conversation with Bing AI anywhere. The company said the feature will be available soon.

Bing Image Creator now supports 100 languages

Microsoft recently rolled out the Bing Image Creator, an AI-powered tool that can create images based on prompts. The tool has been slow to arrive on the scene, with the company limiting its integration. It is not a direct rival to ChatGPT. But what gives it an upper hand over OpenAI's phenom is that it supports 100 languages. ChatGPT only supports 50 languages.