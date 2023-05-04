Technology

How is Gmail's blue tick different from Twitter and Instagram's

Written by Athik Saleh May 04, 2023, 02:24 pm 3 min read

Gmail's blue checkmark is part of BIMI (Photo credit: Google)

Once a sign of prestige on Twitter, the blue checkmark has been a contentious topic for some time now. It is seen as a symbol of legitimacy on several digital platforms. Now, Google wants to join the posse. The company will start displaying a blue tick on Gmail soon. Let's see how it is different from Twitter and Meta's blue badges.

Why does this story matter?

Blue checkmarks have been in the headlines for several months. All thanks to Elon Musk and Twitter.

The microblogging platform's switch to paid verification and Musk's crusade against legacy blue tick accounts made it a hot topic. However, the checkmarks are also available on other platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok.

It is used to improve the legitimacy of a platform.

The feature will help differentiate legitimate emails from fake ones

Like other platforms, Google will also use the blue checkmark to distinguish verified accounts from others. The checkmark will be displayed next to the sender's name, indicating their verified status. The feature is supposed to help users understand whether they received the email from a legitimate source or a scammer. Gmail's blue checkmark is only for companies and brands.

Blue checkmark is an extension of BIMI

The blue checkmark on Gmail is an extension of Gmail's Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) feature. Senders that adopted BIMI will automatically receive the blue tick. BIMI requires companies to use strong authentication and verify brand logos to use the logo as an avatar in emails. The blue checkmark will help Gmail users identify legitimate emails if they are not aware of BIMI.

Google does not charge users for the blue checkmark

Gmail's verification program is different from what we see on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Twitter Blue and Meta Verified charge users for blue checkmarks. Google, on the other charge, won't charge users for the blue tick. While the verification badge on Gmail is exclusive to companies and brands, it is not the case with Twitter Blue and Meta Verified.

Google has started rolling out the feature

Google has started rolling out the blue checkmark on Gmail. Users will start seeing the feature soon. "Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust," the company said. "This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone," it added.