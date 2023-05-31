Technology

WhatsApp fixes bug related to media messages on iOS beta

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 31, 2023

The issue arose after downloading iOS beta update carrying version ID 23.11.0.70

If you are a beta user of WhatsApp and have been experiencing issues with sending media messages, then you are not alone. A number of beta users have reported problems with sending photos and other media to people using the Android version of the app. This issue arose after downloading the iOS beta update, carrying version ID 23.11.0.70. WhatsApp has now resolved the bug.

What was the issue about?

According toWABetaInfo, the problem was not limited to images and videos. Android users were also not able to receive GIFs, documents, and voice notes, from people who had installed the iOS beta update 23.11.0.70. The issue has now been fixed and beta users are recommended to download the iOS 23.11.0.73 firmware now available on the TestFlight app.

WhatsApp is working on improving the interface

WhatsApp also appears to have taken a special interest in enhancing the user interface on Android. Recently, a tweaked version of the bottom navigation bar was released on the Android beta channel. Now, the company is working on redesigning the in-app switches, in accordance with Google's Material 3 Design philosophy. The new in-app toggle style makes it appear more "intuitive," reports WABetaInfo.

The redesigned interface will be released via a future update

Do note that the redesigned toggle interface is currently under development and is not accessible yet. It will be released to beta users via a future update. Once the testing is done, it may be rolled out on the stable channel.

These features are currently in the works

We can expect to see a couple of new features on WhatsApp in the near future. This includes a new screen-sharing feature for video calls. As the name suggests, users will be able to share on-screen content with people on video calls, just like Google Meet. Also, people may be allowed to pick unique usernames for their profiles in the future.

WhatsApp recently introduced the edit message feature

In the past month, WhatsApp has rolled out certain handy features including the much-awaited option to edit messages. The app also brought in three new updates for polls, including the ability to create single-vote polls, and the option to forward media and documents with captions.