Mark Zuckerberg fires 10,000 Meta employees in second layoff round

Written by Mudit Dube Mar 14, 2023, 07:38 pm 1 min read

In 2023, Meta aims to limit its expenses between $89 billion and $95 billion

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, has decided to axe around 10,000 employees in a fresh round of job cuts. The decision by CEO Mark Zuckerberg comes as a surprise to many considering the tech giant had laid off 11,000 staffers in November last year to improve the organization's efficiency as well as redirect its spending in focus areas.

The company has also closed 5,000 job openings

"We expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Zuckerberg said in a message to staff. The second round of mass layoffs emphasizes Zuckerberg's push to make 2023 the "Year of Efficiency" as Meta aims to reduce $5 billion in expenses to between $89 billion and $95 billion.