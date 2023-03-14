Business

Sensex falls 337 points, Nifty barely holds 17,000 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 14, 2023, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 fell 0.38% to close at 8,423.5 points

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump on Tuesday. While the Sensex slipped 337.66 points, or 0.58%, to 57,900.19 points, the Nifty shed 111 points, or 0.65%, to 17,043.3 points. The midcap stocks edged lower with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 32.05 points, or 0.38%, to 8,423.5 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The top-performing sectors of the market were NIFTY MEDIA and NIFTY PHARMA, gaining 0.16% and 0.01%, respectively. Titan Company, BPCL, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.23%, 1.22%, and 0.76%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and M&M were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 7.67%, 4.07%, and 2.86%, respectively.

INR goes down by 0.43% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.43% to end at Rs. 82.48 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. Both gold and silver futures slipped, with the prices of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 57,480 and Rs. 66,291, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 2.12% to $73.18 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index on Tuesday shed 448.01 points to 19,247.96 points while the Nikkei gained 610.92 points to 27,222.04 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 49.96 points, or 0.45%, to 11,188.84 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $24,397.05, up 10.56% from yesterday. ﻿Ethereum is up 6.16% and is trading at $1,675.85. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (0.12% up), $305.31 (3.33% up), and $0.342 (3.07% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.45% higher than yesterday at $0.07202.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remain unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel is retailing at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol continues to sell at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.