WhatsApp starts testing screen-sharing feature for video calls

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2023, 06:45 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp is pushing a new update to its Android app, adding a screen-sharing feature and a new placement for tabs within the navigation bar at the bottom. The screen-sharing ability is currently rolling out to some beta testers. Its release for regular users will happen over the coming weeks. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 update is marked as compatible.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp continues to improve the voice and video calling experience on Android.

Just like communication apps such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams, the Meta-owned messaging platform has started testing the ability to share the screen during video calls.

Users will be able to share their on-screen content seamlessly with all video call participants, with just a press of a button.

How to use the new feature?

To check if screen-sharing is available for you, make a WhatsApp video call. A new screen-sharing icon should appear in the call control view. Simply tap on it and you'll be prompted to share your screen. Now, click on "Start Now." Everything displayed on your screen will be recorded and shared with the recipient. Tap on "Stop Sharing" to end the process.

It might be useful for obtaining remote assistance

The screen-sharing feature can be useful in several circumstances be it providing help to someone or simply going through holiday photos with your friend. However, do note that the on-screen contents will be continuously transmitted. So any password, payment information, notes, and other media as well as notifications that appear on your screen will be visible to prying eyes on the other side.

The feature may not work on older OS versions

The screen-sharing feature has reportedly been made available to some beta users, according to WABetaInfo. The publication notes that the feature might not function in large group calls or on devices running older versions of Android.

WhatsApp will soon let you select a username as well

Separately, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to set unique usernames to their profiles, similar to what Telegram has been offering for years. It will be accessible through Settings >Profile >Name and username. With the addition of usernames, individuals might be able to locate and add others using their user IDs.