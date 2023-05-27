Technology

Amazon's '5G Revolution Sale' now live: Check top smartphone deals

Written by Akash Pandey May 27, 2023, 05:55 pm 2 min read

Depending on the smartphone, you can get up to 24 months of no-cost EMI option (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon's 5G Revolution Sale is now live, days after the conclusion of Grand Gaming Days Sale. Customers can grab exciting deals, along with exclusive offers and no-cost EMI benefits on smartphones from popular brands including Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQOO. If you were on the fence to buy a 5G smartphone, this might be the right time to get one.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G: Starts at Rs. 1,24,999

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G begins at Rs. 1,24,999. Buyers can also get Rs. 8,000 HDFC Bank credit/debit card discount, no-cost EMI option, and up to Rs. 32,500 exchange bonus. The phone boasts a 120Hz 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED curved screen, stylus support, a 200MP flagship-grade quad camera system, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with wired/wireless charging support.

Xiaomi 13 Pro: Available at Rs. 79,999

The Xiaomi 13 Pro costs Rs. 79,999. Individuals can benefit from Rs. 8,000 ICICI Bank credit card discount and up to Rs. 30,500 exchange offer. It packs a 120Hz 6.73-inch WQHD+ AMOLED display, LEICA-engineered 50MP triple rear cameras, and a 32MP selfie shooter. The handset features Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 11 5G: Begins at Rs. 54,999

The iQOO 11 5G begins at Rs. 54,999. Amazon is offering flat Rs. 5,000 discount on ICICI/HDFC Bank cards and up to Rs. 27,500 exchange bonus. The handset has a 144Hz, 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED screen, 50MP main camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging. It gets the latest LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage, and LPTO 4.0 display technology.

Samsung M14 5G: Starts at Rs. 14,990

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G starts at Rs. 14,999. You can get Rs. 1,500 off via HDFC Bank credit card and up to Rs. 14,200 exchange discount. It has a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP triple rear camera arrangement, and 13MP front shooter. The phone houses Exynos 1330 processor and packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging.

LAVA Blaze 5G: Begins at Rs. 10,999

The LAVA Blaze 5G starts at Rs. 10,999. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 off via HDFC Bank credit cards. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 50MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP front shooter, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Backed by Dimensity 700 chip, it boots Android 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery.