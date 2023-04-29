Technology

Free Fire MAX's April 29 codes: Collect multiple in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 29, 2023, 10:15 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of nearly 630MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX﻿ allows individuals to purchase a range of in-game accessories using virtual currency (diamonds), which can be acquired by spending a sizeable amount of real money. However, those who are unwilling to spend resources can utilize redeemable codes to unlock goodies for free. The exclusive collectibles aid gamers during battleground combat, improving their scores and leaderboard rankings.

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with graphical advancements in 2021.

Since its release, the game has swiftly risen to prominence in India's Android ecosystem, hitting over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As a result, developers now show their appreciation to players, by publishing redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to unlock a variety of in-game items.

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players should log in to the rewards redemption page with their official credentials. Guest IDs are not valid for claiming codes. Furthermore, only the gamers on the Indian servers can access the codes. Each character set can only be redeemed once per individual, and it should be accessed within 12-18 hours of release.

Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. They are redeemable via the game's rewards redemption page. The codes help players in obtaining in-game items such as gloo walls, weapon crates, pets, diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more.

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 29 are listed here. Use them to collect free rewards. FV5B-NJ45-IT8U, F7YG-T1BE-456Y, FJBH-VFS4-TY23, F87G-YF3D-GE6B. F5J6-YUH7-6GVT, F4N5-K6LY-OU9I, FH2G-YFDH-E34G, EH4J-I5T8-7G6Y. FDG3-H45R-T8G7, FF5D-SR4E-QD1F, F3TE-FCXR-SFEG, FFMAX-V7VH-A6XM. FFMAX-VF5W-MK9D, FFMAX-2Q5R-8WV7, FFMAX-KV7P-5H5W, FFMAX-5ERF-5G8H.

Head to the Free Fire MAX rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials and sign into your account. Now, enter a 12-digit code in the text field, and click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." A prize will be awarded for each successful redemption, and it can be collected via the game's notification shelf.