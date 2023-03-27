Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 27

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 27, 2023, 10:10 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with visual enhancements in 2021. Since its release, the game has received huge recognition in the Android ecosystem. Currently, it bears a hundred million download count on the Google Play Store, along with a favorable rating of 4.1. As a gesture of appreciation, the creators offer redeemable codes, allowing players to unlock a range of in-game goodies for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX lets players purchase in-game items with virtual currency (diamonds), which is earned by making real-world purchases.

However, those unwilling to spend resources can use redeemable codes to grab bonuses for free including premium bundles, royale vouchers, weapon crates, and more.

The collectibles benefit players during battleground combat. They improve the gaming experience and scoreboard rankings of the gamers.

Codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release

In order to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes via the rewards redemption page, gamers must first log in using their official credentials. Guest IDs cannot be used to claim the codes. Additionally, the codes can only be utilized by players on the Indian servers. Each 12-digit code is redeemable once per individual. It should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for March 27

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 27 are listed below. Utilize them to collect free rewards. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ. 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

Free Fire MAX codes: How to claim?

Visit (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en) to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes. Access your account using the registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK login credentials. Enter a code into the text field and click on "Confirm." Now, press "Ok" to continue. Each successful redemption will allow you to pick up the related reward from the game's notification panel.

