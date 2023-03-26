What to expect from OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
Chinese tech giant OnePlus will introduce its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G handset in the global markets on April 4. It will also arrive in India. In the latest development, the specifications of the upcoming device, including a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 16MP selfie shooter, have been leaked. Here's what we can expect from the smartphone.
Why does this story matter?
- The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will serve as a successor to last year's Nord CE 2 Lite.
- The Nord line-up has proved to be extremely popular with customers and the upcoming phone is expected to continue that trend.
- Early bird customers will get free gifts, extended warranties, and instant discounts on purchases via select bank cards.
The device will be offered in 2 colors
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cutout and a polycarbonate body. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will flaunt a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will weigh 195g and shall be up for grabs in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray shades.
It will get a 108MP main camera
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.
It will house a 5,000mAh battery
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be fueled by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, linked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (storage could be expanded via microSD card). It will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and shall pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity options like dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.1 will be offered.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability
OnePlus will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at the time of its debut. However, in Europe, it should carry a price tag of around €329 (roughly Rs. 29,200).