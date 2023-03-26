Technology

What to expect from OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 26, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will arrive on April 4 (Photo credit: OnePlus)

Chinese tech giant OnePlus will introduce its Nord CE 3 Lite 5G handset in the global markets on April 4. It will also arrive in India. In the latest development, the specifications of the upcoming device, including a 120Hz screen, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 16MP selfie shooter, have been leaked. Here's what we can expect from the smartphone.

Why does this story matter?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will serve as a successor to last year's Nord CE 2 Lite.

The Nord line-up has proved to be extremely popular with customers and the upcoming phone is expected to continue that trend.

Early bird customers will get free gifts, extended warranties, and instant discounts on purchases via select bank cards.

The device will be offered in 2 colors

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cutout and a polycarbonate body. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will flaunt a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will weigh 195g and shall be up for grabs in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray shades.

It will get a 108MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP depth lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie shooter.

It will house a 5,000mAh battery

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be fueled by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, linked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (storage could be expanded via microSD card). It will run on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and shall pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging support. Connectivity options like dual SIMs, Wi-Fi, a Type-C port, 5G, and Bluetooth 5.1 will be offered.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G at the time of its debut. However, in Europe, it should carry a price tag of around €329 (roughly Rs. 29,200).