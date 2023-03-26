Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 26: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for March 26: How to redeem

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 26, 2023, 12:24 pm 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was launched in 2021

Garena's Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where gamers compete with each other to raise their scores. The game allows players to acquire several useful in-game items via real money. However, those who do not want to spend resources can utilize redeemable codes, which developers offer on a daily basis. The codes allow gamers to earn several bonuses free of cost.

Why does this story matter?

Garena launched Free Fire MAX back in 2021. The game has experienced great popularity in the Android ecosystem since its release.

It has also achieved over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As a token of appreciation, the developers roll out redeemable codes via the rewards redemption program, allowing gamers to receive a range of in-game items for free.

What are the rules for code redemption?

A player has to redeem the codes on the redemption site via official credentials. Guest IDs cannot be used. The codes can only be accessed by gamers on the Indian servers. They should be redeemed using the rewards redemption portal within 12-18 hours of release. Individuals can claim multiple codes in a single sitting. However, every code is redeemable just once.

These goods can be accessed for free

Using redeemable codes, gamers can unlock a range of Free Fire MAX items. The long list of gifts includes skins, protective gear, reward points, diamonds, pets, royale vouchers, costumes, weapons, loot crates, and more. They assist the players in improving their gaming experience.

Here are the codes for March 26

Given below are the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 26. Use them to earn free rewards. U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, FFCM-CPSU-UY7E. MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ.

Follow these steps to redeem codes

Head to Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/). Now, log in to your account using your Apple ID, Twitter, Facebook, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click on 'Confirm,' and then, press 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can retrieve the rewards from your in-game notification shelf.