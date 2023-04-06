Technology

Microsoft Bing AI chatbot now available on Android via SwiftKey

Bing Chat AI is available in SwiftKey (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft was not kidding when it said AI would be integrated into every application of the company. The list that started with Bing has now reached SwiftKey. The company is slowly rolling out a feature that allows SwiftKey users to quickly access the Bing chatbot via the virtual keyboard. For now, the new Bing integration is only available for Android users of SwiftKey.

Why does this story matter?

When Microsoft first added Bing to SwiftKey, it was following the footsteps of Google. Google had introduced its Search on Gboard before that.

The tables have turned now. Microsoft is leading the AI race courtesy of its investment in OpenAI.

Google is playing catch-up at the moment. Bard is here but is yet to spread its wings.

SwiftKey's Bing Chat has two modes

Microsoft's SwiftKey with Bing Chat integration has two modes: the chat mode that offers access to the chatbot and a tone mode that will rewrite any text within the keyboard. Users can access either with the tap of a button. This integration means that users will be able to access Bing Chat AI from various apps.

iOS version is expected to arrive soon

SwiftKey with Bing Chat is not available for iOS users yet. However, we can expect it to make its App Store debut soon AI-powered keyboards with ChatGPT integration are already a hit on iOS. Although Microsoft has usually ignored SwiftKey's iOS version, things are expected to be different this time due to its AI push.

Microsoft is testing Copilot in OneNote

Microsoft's AI push does not end there, though. After introducing the GPT-4-powered Copilot for apps like Teams, Word, Excel, and PowerPoint last month, the company is testing how the AI-powered assistant would fare in OneNote. "As your notetaking partner, Copilot uses your prompts to draft plans, generate ideas, create lists, organize information, and more," a product manager for OneNote said.

The assistant can rewrite, format, or summarize text

The Copilot in OneNote is only available in "private preview" for a handful of Microsoft Enterprise customers. The AI assistant can rewrite, format, or summarize text based on prompts in the sidebar. The assistant can also generate topics for a meeting or plan an event. It is unclear when Copilot will be publicly available in OneNote.