Technology

Pink Moon April 2023: History, significance, and watching tips

Pink Moon April 2023: History, significance, and watching tips

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 06, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

The full moon will be visible until Friday (Photo credit: NASA)

We will see the glorious full moon light up the night sky this week, until Friday morning. This will be the first full moon we will be seeing in spring and it's called the Pink Moon. However, it will not appear pink. You will also be able to catch Venus and Mars, which will appear relatively close to the Moon.

Why does this story matter?

Full moons are among the most stunning spectacles we get to see in the night sky every month.

During a full moon, the side of the Moon which we see from Earth is fully illuminated by the Sun.

Different cultures across the world have a special name for the full moon that occurs each month. For instance, March's full moon was called Worm Moon.

Why is April's full moon called the Pink Moon?

April's full moon has been named the Pink Moon because it is associated with the pink wildflower called Phlox subulata, also called "moss pink," which blooms during spring. The full moon of April is also known as the Paschal Moon if it falls before Easter, as it does this year. It also has certain other names including Sprouting Grass Moon and Egg Moon.

The Moon will lie in the constellation Virgo the Maiden

For people in the northern hemisphere, the Pink Moon will appear above Spica, which is the brightest star in the constellation Virgo the Maiden. Right after midnight, the Moon will slide to the star's upper right. From the southern hemisphere, the view will be inverted. The full moon will lie to the left of Spica when they both rise after sunset.

The Moon will lie near Saturn on April 16

After April 6, the Moon will rise about an hour later each day, meaning you won't see it until it is dark. As the lunar cycle progresses and the Moon reaches its last quarter phase on April 13, it will rise around midnight and set around midday. It will be visible near Antares star on April 10, and close to Saturn on April 16.

We will see two supermoons in August

This year we will see 13 moons, instead of the usual 12. There will be two supermoons, called the Sturgeon Moon and Blue Moon in August. Supermoons are brighter and appear larger in the sky because of their proximity to Earth.