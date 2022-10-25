India

India witnessed this year's last solar eclipse today: Details here

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 25, 2022, 07:24 pm 2 min read

The eclipse was observed in most parts of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the western regions of Asia

India on Tuesday witnessed the year's last solar eclipse, which reportedly began in the country at Leh and Hanle in Ladakh, per the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Though it was visible in many parts like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, West Bengal, Chennai, and Bengaluru, among others, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some northeastern states couldn't witness it. The eclipse continued after sunset in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

During a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth and casts its shadow on our planet.

An eclipse has three phases: the beginning, the eclipse reaching a maximum, and the end.

Notably, a solar eclipse is never visible across the globe since the Moon is smaller in size than the Earth, and its shadow can't cover the entire planet.

Major cities The duration of visible eclipse varied regionally

The duration of the visible eclipse in Delhi and Mumbai was one hour and 13 minutes and one hour 19 minutes, respectively. It began at 4:29 pm and 4:49 pm, respectively. While it started in Bengaluru at 5:12 pm and in Chennai at 5:14 pm, it lasted for 43 minutes and 31 minutes, respectively. Kolkata witnessed the eclipse for 12 minutes from 4:52 pm.

Details Next solar eclipse will be visible in August 2027

Ahead of the partial solar eclipse, the Ministry of Earth Science urged people not to view it with the naked eye. It could cause damage to one's eyes and lead to vision impairment. Meanwhile, India will reportedly witness its next solar eclipse on August 2, 2027. Though it would be a total solar eclipse, it will be visible as a partial one from India.

