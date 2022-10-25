India witnessed this year's last solar eclipse today: Details here
India on Tuesday witnessed the year's last solar eclipse, which reportedly began in the country at Leh and Hanle in Ladakh, per the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. Though it was visible in many parts like Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, West Bengal, Chennai, and Bengaluru, among others, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and some northeastern states couldn't witness it. The eclipse continued after sunset in India.
WATCH | Solar Eclipse begins, visuals straight from Leh Hanle!— Prasar Bharati News Services Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) October 25, 2022
India and few other places in the world will be witnessing partial Solar Eclipse. It will be visible from 4:29 PM and will end with the sunset at 5:42 PM today.@IIABengaluru pic.twitter.com/v5i2swKGUt
- During a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth and casts its shadow on our planet.
- An eclipse has three phases: the beginning, the eclipse reaching a maximum, and the end.
- Notably, a solar eclipse is never visible across the globe since the Moon is smaller in size than the Earth, and its shadow can't cover the entire planet.
The duration of the visible eclipse in Delhi and Mumbai was one hour and 13 minutes and one hour 19 minutes, respectively. It began at 4:29 pm and 4:49 pm, respectively. While it started in Bengaluru at 5:12 pm and in Chennai at 5:14 pm, it lasted for 43 minutes and 31 minutes, respectively. Kolkata witnessed the eclipse for 12 minutes from 4:52 pm.
The astronomical wonder of a partial solar eclipse witnessed in Jammu (pic 1) and Chandigarh (pic 2) https://t.co/LZvMRPrOyR pic.twitter.com/4jNfdJJhHt— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022
Ahead of the partial solar eclipse, the Ministry of Earth Science urged people not to view it with the naked eye. It could cause damage to one's eyes and lead to vision impairment. Meanwhile, India will reportedly witness its next solar eclipse on August 2, 2027. Though it would be a total solar eclipse, it will be visible as a partial one from India.
#PartialSolarEclipse as seen in the sky of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/BtUTOw4pns— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) October 25, 2022