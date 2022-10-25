India

Arunachal Pradesh: Fire guts 700 shops in Itanagar's oldest market

Oct 25, 2022

Another fire was reported from Naharlagun on Monday at the forest colony and gutted houses

Over 700 shops went up in smoke when a fire broke out and spread uncontrollably at a market in Naharlagun, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, in the early hours of Tuesday. Shopkeepers who suffered heavy losses alleged the blaze could have been controlled in time, but the fire department was negligent and didn't take proper steps to douse it. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Glimpse of Fire accident /Main daily market / Naharlagun pic.twitter.com/inzb811Zxf — Jon Pebi Tato (@JonPebitato) October 25, 2022

The fire erupted at Naharlagun Daily Market—the oldest market in the state—just 14km away from Itanagar. Most of the gutted shops belonged to women vegetable vendors. The shops were made of bamboo and timber, which added to the fire along with gas cylinders stored there. The police suspected the blaze started from Diwali firecrackers or lamps. However, the cause is yet to be ascertained.

The loss is yet to be assessed but is estimated to be in crores. Cops said three fire tenders arrived at the spot, including one from Itanagar, to control the blaze, which was spotted at around 4:00 am. Despite the market being located near a fire station and Naharlagun Police Station, shopkeepers alleged when they rushed to the fire station, nobody was available there.

Fire accident at naharlagun arunachal pradesh Itanagar yaha fire werkit vehicles Etna Kam or fire fighter bhi ready karky nahi betai 24 hours ready hona chahiye fire werkit team ..Ohh bhi fire station samne me he hai or naharlagun police station ka samne me huwai per gar ko pic.twitter.com/3RuSbDGoFj — gumku sonybhai (@GSonybhai) October 25, 2022

Shopkeepers further claimed that the fire tenders arrived at the market with empty water tanks. The fire engines again had to go far to fill water and could only return at around 5:00 am, by when most of the damage had been dealt. Naharlagun Bazar Welfare Committee President Kipa Nai also accused the police of inaction and demanded that the concerned personnel be terminated.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in Itanagar's Naharlagun due to unknown reasons. Over 700 shops burnt to ashes; however, no casualties reported yet



As per sources, fire engulfed only 2 shops in the initial 2hrs, but the fire dept failed to control the spread pic.twitter.com/edeFudEXHl — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACC&I) President Tarh Nachung held the government responsible for not ensuring the availability of minimum firefighting infrastructure, like water-filling points, in Itanagar Capital Complex. He wondered what the plight of far-fetched areas would be if such a situation prevailed in the capital. Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso said the state government would rebuild the market in collaboration with ACC&I.