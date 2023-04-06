Technology

WhatsApp labels newsletter tool as Channels: Here's everything we know

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 06, 2023, 03:03 pm 2 min read

Channels on WhatsApp will not have end-to-end encryption

There has been a lot of hype around WhatsApp's newsletter tool and we finally have more information about the new feature. According to WABetaInfo, the newsletter option will now be called 'Channels.' The new in-app feature will be a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information and will allow you to get updates from people and groups you wish to follow.

Contact information will be masked within WhatsApp Channels

WhatsApp Channels are marked as a private tool which means that user information and contact numbers will not be visible to others within the channel. Channels will not be end-to-end encrypted. That's understandable, given that each channel would have several subscribers. However, WhatsApp chats and calls will continue to remain end-to-end encrypted, which means no one can snoop on your conversations.

There will be no algorithmic recommendations

Within Channels, no one will be able to see who you follow, regardless of whether they are a part of your contacts or not. What could be the best part about WhatsApp's newsletter tool is that there will be no algorithmic recommendations, which would throw up suggestions of related content. You will have full control over the Channels you subscribe to.

WhatsApp Channels will be designated with handles

Reportedly, Channels within WhatsApp will be designated with handles, probably similar to what's seen on YouTube and Instagram. All you would have to do is punch in the username within the app. This would make it easier for you to find a particular channel, eliminating the need for you to rely on external websites to get to the channel you are looking for.

The feature is currently under development

You cannot access the Channels feature as yet. It is currently under development and might be released via a future update of the app. The new tool was spotted on the beta channel, as part of the Android beta update 2.23.8.6.

How will we be able to access the new feature?

The Channels feature will be available along with status option under a section called "Updates" which will be placed between the Chats and Calls tabs. With the new feature, you can find new topics to follow and the channels you follow will be displayed under Updates. Further, the Status bar will have a redesigned interface and updates will appear horizontally, much like Instagram Stories.