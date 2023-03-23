Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for March 23

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 23, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX﻿ is a thrilling action-adventure game that made its debut in September 2021. As a token of appreciation and in order to retain players, the creators of the game provide a wide range of additional in-game items on a daily basis. These extra in-game collectibles can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India. The game has secured a favorable rating of 4.1 (out of 5) and has already recorded over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The enhanced graphics, improved gameplay, frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian users.

Each redeem code is valid only once

There are a couple of rules to be followed in order to redeem Free Fire MAX codes. The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and via the official rewards redemption website. The codes are valid only for 12-18 hours of release. Players can redeem as many codes as they wish to but each code can be accessed only once.

The redeem codes provide access to several exclusive rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide free access to a number of exclusive rewards, which include weapons, skins, diamonds, costumes, protective gear, reward points, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more.

Check out the codes for today

Here are the codes for today: HNC9-5435-FAGJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FFCM-CPSU-YUY7E. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG.

Follow these steps to redeem the codes

Head to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Twitter, Apple, Google, Huawei, Facebook, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and select "Confirm." Next, tap on "Ok." After each successful redemption, the associated reward will be delivered to the game's mail section.