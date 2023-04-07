Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for April 7: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 07, 2023, 10:13 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX with cosmetic upgrades in 2021. The game quickly witnessed a rise in popularity in India's Android ecosystem, receiving over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store in a short duration. As a gesture of appreciation, the game creators now offer redeemable codes, allowing players to obtain a range of in-game items free of charge.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX with teammates is an exciting journey that is made even more adventurous by the game's rewards redemption program, which allows players to access a variety of supplies.

The redeemable codes can be used by individuals who don't want to pay real money for the in-game items.

The additional bonuses raise the performance and scoreboard rankings of the players.

A gamer can redeem each code just once

Players must be signed in with their legitimate login information in order to redeem Free Fire MAX codes through the rewards redemption page. Guest IDs are not accepted when redeeming codes. Additionally, players on Indian servers are the only ones who can access the codes. Each alphanumeric code can only be redeemed once per person. It must be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for April 7

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., April 7, can help gamers unlock in-game rewards such as protective gear, loot crates, royale vouchers, diamonds, outfits, pets, skins, and more. 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG

Here's how to redeem the codes

Head to the official rewards redemption website for Free Fire MAX at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Log in with your registered Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple, Huawei, or VK account credentials. Put a code in the text box now, then click "Confirm," followed by "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the related reward from the game's notification/mail panel.

