Free Fire MAX codes for March 22: How to redeem

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 22, 2023, 10:09 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently available only to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is an exciting battle royale game, which was released in September 2021 by 111 Dots Studio. What makes the game all the more interesting is the wide range of additional in-game items that are provided on a daily basis. These exclusive rewards can be accessed for free using redeem codes or can be purchased using real money.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire.

The former is currently available only on the Android version in India and has surpassed 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The improved graphics, frequent updates, and the free rewards redemption program have attributed to the game's growing popularity among Indian gamers.

The codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release

In order to redeem Free Fire MAX codes, users must log in with their official login credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. The redeem codes can only be accessed via Indian servers and the rewards redemption page. Players can redeem multiple codes but each code is valid only once. The codes must be redeemed within 12-18 hours of release.

Here are the codes for March 22

Check out the codes for today: HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, X99T-K56X-DJ4X. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX.

The redeem codes provide access to several additional in-game items

The in-game collectibles include reward points, diamonds, loot crates, protective gear, pets, royale vouchers, skins, and more. These additional bonuses equip players on the battlefield and help them achieve better scoreboard rankings.

How to redeem the free codes?

Go to the game's official ﻿rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Use your registered Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials to log in to your account. Copy and paste a redeem code into the text box and click "Confirm." Further, select "Ok." After each successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the game's mail section.