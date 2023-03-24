Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for March 24: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 24, 2023, 09:58 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players can compete with one another to raise their scores. The game allows individuals to acquire a variety of useful items through real money. However, those who do not want to spend resources may use the redeemable codes, which developers release on a daily basis. The codes let gamers earn various bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in 2021. The game has experienced significant growth in the Android community since its release.

It has also surpassed the 100 million download count on the Google Play Store.

As a token of appreciation, the developers offer redeemable codes through the rewards redemption program, allowing players to receive a range of in-game goodies at no cost.

Each code is redeemable only once per person

A player must redeem the codes via the redemption site using their official credentials. They cannot use Guest IDs. Individuals can claim multiple codes in one sitting. However, each code is redeemable only once. The codes can only be accessed by players on the Indian servers. They should be redeemed using the rewards redemption portal within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Codes offer free access to in-game items

Players can unlock a range of Free Fire MAX items using redeemable codes. The long list of bonuses includes diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. They assist gamers in improving their on-the-battlefield gaming experience.

Here are the 12-digit codes for March 24

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., March 24. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, WD2A-TK3Z-EA55 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, C23Q-2AGP-9PHP, FFMC-LJES-SCR7, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL F2AY-SAH5-CCQH, 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH MCPW-3D28-VZD6, V427-K98R-UCHZ, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, HNC9-5435-FAGJ MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/﻿). Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game notification section.