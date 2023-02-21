Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for February 21

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 21, 2023, 10:21 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX codes can only be redeemed by players using Indian servers (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX﻿ was introduced back in September 2021. Since its release, the game has grown in popularity in India. Although it is currently limited to Android OS, it is doing quite well. More than 100 million downloads have been recorded for this title on the Google Play Store. Now, to retain the user base, developers release redeemable codes, letting players obtain free rewards.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX offers improved visuals for a crisp and clear in-game experience.

Additionally, its rewards redemption program, which is run on a daily basis, allows gamers to obtain a range of exclusive bonuses that are helpful when facing an adversary on the battlefield.

Redeemable codes are beneficial for players who do not want to spend real money to get their hands on collectibles.

The codes must be redeemed within a limited timeframe

There are a few ground rules to follow when using the Free Fire MAX codes. For instance, the codes are only available to players who use Indian servers. Players can redeem multiple codes in one go, but they can access each code just once. The 12-digit alphanumeric characters should be claimed via the rewards redemption page, within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Check out the codes for February 21

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., February 21 can help collect rewards such as combat equipment, protective gear, loot crates, royale vouchers, and more. V427-K98R-UCHZ, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, UVX9-PYZV-54AC, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P. GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG. X99T-K56X-DJ4X, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ. MCPW-2D2W-KWF2.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit the rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Access your account by entering your registered Facebook, Google, Apple, Huawei, Twitter, or VK login credentials. Enter a code into the text field and press "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Once the redemption is successful, you will be allowed to pick up the associated reward from the game's mail/notification shelf.

You can also try these Free Fire MAX alternatives

The Google Play Store contains a variety of battle royale games. If Free Fire MAX isn't your cup of tea, you may consider titles including BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and New State Mobile. They provide a nearly similar gaming experience.