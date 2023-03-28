Technology

Free Fire MAX's March 28 codes: Collect multiple in-game bonuses

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 28, 2023, 10:18 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to gather a variety of in-game items. However, individuals must first make a sizeable real money investment and acquire virtual currency (diamonds), which will allow them to buy collectibles. A gamer who is unwilling to spend resources may use redeemable codes offered on a daily basis. This way, they can collect numerous in-game goodies for free.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX can engross gamers with its improved visuals and rewards redemption program.

Since its debut, the game has captivated a lot of players in the Android ecosystem. On the Google Play Store, it has racked up 100 million downloads.

Now, as a gesture of appreciation, creators disseminate redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing players to grab free in-game goodies.

Codes should be redeemed within a limited timeframe

Players must make sure they are logged in with their registered credentials before redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes through the redemption portal. Guest IDs are not accepted on the website. Only gamers on the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Each 12-digit alphanumeric code is accessible once per person. In addition, the codes have a 12-18-hour redemption window.

Gamers can grab multiple in-game freebies

The Free Fire MAX redeemable codes are made up of a random letter and number combination. With the help of these codes, players can access a variety of in-game items, including royale vouchers, premium bundles, weapon crates, gloo walls, pets, diamonds, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for March 28

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. March 28 are listed here. Utilize them to collect a wide range of supplies. WEYV-GQC3-CT8Q, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, X99T-K56X-DJ4X, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG, UVX9-PYZV-54AC.

How to redeem the 12-digit alphanumeric codes?

Head to Garena's rewards redemption webpage at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, bind your gaming account using your registered in-game login credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK. In the text box, enter a 12-digit code, then click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Following each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up an exclusive reward from the game's notification/mail section.