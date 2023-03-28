Technology

Sony PS5 will sell for Rs. 5,000 cheaper from April

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 28, 2023, 03:10 am 2 min read

The PS5 currently sells starting at Rs. 44.990 (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony will slash the price of its PlayStation 5 (PS5) in India by Rs. 5,000 starting April 1. The price of PS5 (Digital Edition) and regular PS5 will come down to Rs. 39,990 (from Rs. 44,990) and Rs. 49,990 (from Rs. 54,990), respectively. This discount is said to be a part of Sony's "Summer Offer" and will apply to both online and offline markets.

Why does this story matter?

As several students across India end their board examinations, Sony has decided to offer an attractive discount on the PS5.

This will be a limited-time offer to attract potential buyers waiting for the console restock.

Notably, the PS5 had recently received a price hike of Rs. 5,000 and hence buying the console during this "Summer Offer" might be a good time.

The benefit will also apply to gaming bundles

The PS5 currently retails at Rs. 44,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs. 54,990 for the standard model. However, after the price drop of Rs. 5,000, the versions will be listed at Rs. 39,990 and Rs. 44,990, respectively. The discount will also be applicable to the PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle. The cost will likely remain the same for the PS5 accessories.

Sony is receiving good demand for the PS5

By Q3 2023, Sony had sold around 20,000 PS5 models in India. The company now intends to attract more buyers by offering discount on its gaming console. The company has not revealed the end date for its "Summer Offer."

PlayStation 5: Let's look at what's onboard

PS5 is available in standard (Blu-Ray) and Digital Edition versions, with Dual Sense wireless controllers featuring adaptive triggers. The devices are powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen Zen 2 processor, paired with RDNA 2 graphics, 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, and 825GB of storage. They offer 8K gaming at up to 120fps and support backward compatibility, meaning they can effectively handle PS4-based games.

The console will be up for booking starting April 1

The PS5 will be made available at discount prices via Sony's online store and leading retailers such as Reliance Digital, Amazon, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Croma. It will be up for booking starting April 1.