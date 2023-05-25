Technology

WhatsApp will soon let you select your unique username

Written by Athik Saleh May 25, 2023, 04:12 pm 1 min read

WhatsApp is working on adding usernames to profiles

Unlike many communication apps, WhatsApp has never been a fan of usernames. That might change in the future, though. According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to set unique usernames to their profiles. This could change the way people communicate on WhatsApp.

The feature is still under development

The new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.23.11.15. According to a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, users will able to access the feature by going to Settings >Profile. On the profile page, below the 'Name' section, there will be an option to choose the username. The feature is in development and will be released to beta testers in the near future.

Usernames will improve privacy and security on WhatsApp

Presently, WhatsApp users must share phone numbers to connect with anyone on the app. The addition of usernames suggests users will be able to add others using their unique user IDs. This will add another layer of security to the platform. WhatsApp might also allow users to look up other people with their usernames.