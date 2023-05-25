Technology

Sony reveals PlayStation handheld gaming console and 'lossless audio' earbuds

May 25, 2023

The new PlayStation handheld gaming console will launch later this year (Photo credit: Sony)

Sony has announced that it is working on a PlayStation handheld gaming device that would make it easier to play PS5 games. Internally dubbed Project Q, the new device was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase event and is expected to be launched later this year. The company has also revealed it is readying its "first official wireless earbuds" for PS5 and PC gaming.

The gaming console has an 8.0-inch LCD screen

The new PS handheld device sports an 8.0-inch LCD screen. It can run games in up to 1080p resolution and 60fps playback over Wi-Fi. You will be able to "play any compatible game installed on your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi," per the official release. The device will incorporate features from the DualSense controller including both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Sony didn't mention if the device will support cloud gaming

From what we know so far, it appears that the new PlayStation handheld device will not support cloud gaming, meaning Sony may not allow users to stream games on the device outside their home Wi-Fi network. Sony's Remote Play does support cellular connections but the company did not mention if the upcoming gaming console would have this functionality.

The Q handheld device is designed to complement PS5

It is important to mention that the games which you play on the new Q handheld must be installed on your PS5 console. The new device is designed to complement the PS5 and is not meant to operate as a standalone gaming device like the Steam Deck or smartphones. The company will reveal more information, including pricing and availability, in the coming months.

Sony's upcoming wireless earbuds promise to deliver "lossless" audio

Sony also spoke about its first-ever PlayStation wireless earbuds at the Showcase event. The earbuds are touted to come with new wireless technology and will offer "lossless audio with low latency." From the look of it, it could also be paired with a PC or smartphone. The earbuds and charging-cum-case will have a black and white finish, similar to other PS5 accessories.

Sony made a couple of other major announcements at Showcase

That's not all. There was a lot more to the PlayStation Showcase event. The show offered a good look at the gameplay trailer for Spider-Man 2 slated to release in the fall of this year. Sony also confirmed that a new version of Metal Gear 3: Snake Eater is under development. Also, Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to be launched on October 12.