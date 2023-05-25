Technology

Free Fire MAX's May 25 codes: Redeem multiple in-game rewards

Written by Sanjana Shankar May 25, 2023, 10:03 am 2 min read

The game was released in September 2021 (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX was released with graphical updates in September 2021. The game has garnered immense popularity since its debut. What makes the game all the more thrilling is the wide range of additional in-game items that are provided for free every day. The exclusive rewards come in handy on the battlefield and help players improve their scoreboard rankings.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX is the graphically enhanced version of Free Fire, which is currently banned in India.

The former has recorded over 100 million downloads and has secured a favorable rating of 4.2 (out of 5) on the Google Play Store.

As of now, the game is only available for Android users in India.

There are few rules for code redemption

The codes can only be accessed via the official rewards redemption website and Indian servers. Players are only allowed to log in using their official gaming credentials since guest IDs are not permitted. Users can access several codes but each redeemable code is valid only once. The redeemable codes are time-sensitive and expire 12-18 hours after release.

The redeemable codes provide access to several in-game rewards

The redeemable codes in Free Fire MAX provide access to numerous in-game collectibles. The list of items includes diamonds, reward points, royale vouchers, protective gear, pets, skins, and loot crates weapons, among others.

Here are the codes for May 25

Check out the codes for today: NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ.

How to redeem the codes?

Go to the game's official rewards redemption website (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com). Log in to your account using your registered Google, Apple ID, Twitter, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter any redeemable code in the text field and click 'Confirm,' and then select 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you will be able to collect the associated reward from the in-game mail section.