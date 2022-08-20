Technology

Sony PlayStation 5's pre-booking will begin on August 22

Sony PlayStation 5's pre-booking will begin on August 22

Written by Athik Saleh Aug 20, 2022, 03:42 pm 2 min read

Sony PS5's delivery will begin on September 5 (Photo credit: Sony)

Another month, another PlayStation 5 restock. Japanese electronics giant Sony has announced the next restock of the gaming console. Pre-booking for the device will begin in India on August 22 at 12 pm. The deliveries will commence on September 5. This time, both the standard PS5 and Digital Edition are available, but only as a Horizon Forbidden West-themed bundle.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sony is gearing up for the 19th restock of the PS5 in India since its launch in January 2021.

The gaming console's availability has been plagued by the global chip shortage. However, since June, Sony has not missed a monthly restock.

Limited availability has not stopped interested buyers from swarming e-commerce sites whenever the pre-booking starts.

Specifications Both variants support 4K TV gaming

The Sony PS5 (Blu-ray disc drive equipped) and PS5 Digital Edition are powered by an octa-core processor based on Zen 2 architecture paired with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. They offer support for 8K gaming at up to 120fps, along with 4K TV gaming. They pack 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 825GB of internal storage, with support for storage expansion via PS5 SSDs.

Game Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Forbidden West is a 2022 action role-playing game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn which was released in 2017. The game opened to great reviews from critics, many praising its character-led story, larger setting, and exceptional animations. IGN rated it 9 out of 10, while TechRadar gave the game 4.5 out of 5.

Pre-booking Order quickly to grab your own PS5

The Sony PS5 pre-order page is up only on Sony Center ASC at the moment. However, we can expect all the usual suspects, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and Games The Shop, to join the party soon. Delivery of the gaming console will begin on September 5. Considering its limited availability, it's better that you get ready.

Information Sony PS5: Pricing

The Sony PS5 Digital Edition is priced at Rs. 43,990, while the standard PS5 will retail at Rs. 53,990. They will be only available in Horizon Forbidden West bundles. The pricing is a bit cheaper than the Gran Turismo 7 bundle.