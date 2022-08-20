Motorola Edge (2022) debuts as Pixel 6a rival: Check features
Motorola has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, called the Edge (2022) in the US. As for the key highlights, the device has a 144Hz OLED panel, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 32MP front camera, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging support. The device will be available at an introductory pricing of $498 (nearly Rs. 39,750) for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration.
- Motorola is consistently releasing new mid-range devices to take on OnePlus, Google, and Samsung in the US market.
- The latest Edge (2022) brings features such as high refresh rate screen and wireless charging in the sub-$500 price-point to take on the Pixel 6a.
- The handset is also the world's first to sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor.
The Motorola Edge (2022) sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses triple cameras with an LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone comes in a Mineral Gray color. It is 7.99mm thick and weighs 170g.
In the rear camera department, the Motorola Edge (2022) is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary lens, a 13MP (f/1.5) ultra-wide snapper with a macro mode, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.25) selfie shooter.
The Motorola Edge (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, nano-SIM, e-SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
The Motorola Edge (2022) will be available via T-Mobile in the coming weeks. It will be up for grabs at $498 (around Rs. 39,750). The device will also retail via the company's official e-store and Amazon.