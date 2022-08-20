Technology

Motorola Edge (2022) debuts as Pixel 6a rival: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 20, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The Motorola Edge (2022) will receive three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates

Motorola has introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, called the Edge (2022) in the US. As for the key highlights, the device has a 144Hz OLED panel, an in-screen fingerprint scanner, a 32MP front camera, and wireless as well as reverse wireless charging support. The device will be available at an introductory pricing of $498 (nearly Rs. 39,750) for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration.

Context Why does this story matter?

Motorola is consistently releasing new mid-range devices to take on OnePlus, Google, and Samsung in the US market.

The latest Edge (2022) brings features such as high refresh rate screen and wireless charging in the sub-$500 price-point to take on the Pixel 6a.

The handset is also the world's first to sport the new MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor.

Design and display The device boasts a 144Hz OLED panel

The Motorola Edge (2022) sports a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it houses triple cameras with an LED flash. The device flaunts a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) 10-bit OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The smartphone comes in a Mineral Gray color. It is 7.99mm thick and weighs 170g.

Information It has a 50MP main camera with OIS

In the rear camera department, the Motorola Edge (2022) is equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) primary lens, a 13MP (f/1.5) ultra-wide snapper with a macro mode, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it has a 32MP (f/2.25) selfie shooter.

Internals The handset supports wireless charging

The Motorola Edge (2022) is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12-based MyUX and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, nano-SIM, e-SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Motorola Edge (2022): Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge (2022) will be available via T-Mobile in the coming weeks. It will be up for grabs at $498 (around Rs. 39,750). The device will also retail via the company's official e-store and Amazon.