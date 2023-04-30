Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 30

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 30

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 30, 2023, 10:13 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via the Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows players to snag several in-game items using diamonds - the in-game currency that can be acquired by spending a significant chunk of real money. However, not every gamer is willing to invest resources. Instead, a majority of individuals seek different reward collection strategies. This is where redeemable codes come into play, helping gamers unlock bonuses for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually enhanced battle royale game, Free Fire MAX, is limited to the Android OS.

Despite that, it gained massive popularity and over 100 million downloads with a positive rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

Therefore, as a token of appreciation and to retain players, the game creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis, allowing individuals to unlock several in-game freebies.

Codes can be redeemed only on the rewards redemption site

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, individuals should access the rewards redemption page using their official login credentials. The site restricts the use of Guest IDs for redeeming the codes. Additionally, only Indian players can claim 12-digit codes. A gamer can redeem multiple codes in one sitting. However, they can access each character set only once.

Check out the codes for April 30

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e., April 30, are listed here. Utilize them to obtain free rewards such as diamonds, premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more. FFCM-CPSJ-99S3, XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3. FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ. NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ, FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH. FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6. EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

These instructions will help you redeem codes

To use the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption site at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account by utilizing your registered credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.

Not a Free Fire MAX fan? Here are some alternatives

There are several alternatives to Free Fire MAX, that you might want to explore. The long list of battle royale games in 2023 includes Call of Duty, BGMI, Apex Legends Mobile, New State Mobile, Fortnite, and more. Each game comes with multiple playing modes.