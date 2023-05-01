Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for May 1: How to redeem

Free Fire MAX codes for May 1: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey May 01, 2023, 09:55 am 3 min read

Free Fire MAX has a download size of 630MB (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game that allows players to compete with one another to improve their scores. The title lets individuals acquire a range of exclusive accessories using real money. However, those who are unwilling to spend resources may use the redeemable codes, which are released by developers daily. The codes help players unlock rewards for free.

Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX in 2021. Since its release, the game's popularity among Android users has significantly increased. It has also surpassed the 100 million download count on Google Play Store.

As a gesture of appreciation, the creators provide redeemable codes via the rewards redemption program, allowing players to collect a variety of in-game goodies without paying a penny.

Each code can be redeemed just once

A player must redeem the codes via the redemption site using their official credentials. They cannot use Guest IDs. Individuals can claim multiple codes in one sitting. However, each code is redeemable only once. The codes can only be accessed by players on the Indian servers. They should be redeemed using the rewards redemption portal within 12 to 18 hours of release.

Here are the 12-digit codes for May 1

Check out the Free Fire MAX codes for May 1: FFIC-JGW9-NKYT, FFCO-8BS5-JW2D, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, ZZAT-XB24-QES8 U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2, FF9M-J31C-XKRG FFCM-CPSE-N5MX, HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, B6IY-CTNH-4PV3 FB6H-NJ1K-DI8U, 22NS-M7UG-SZM7, FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF, FIH8-FS76-F5TR TSAF-Q7B4-N56M, FUOJ-NB7V-C6SR, F3TE-FCXR-SFEG, DM7Z-79JE-A896 4PVB-SRG9-ETBF, Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD, TFF9-VNU6-UD9J, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM WCME-RVCM-USZ9, 9BYD-PUM5-WK6Z

Codes offer free access to in-game bonuses

Gamers can unlock a range of Free Fire MAX items using the 12-digit codes. The long list of freebies includes diamonds, pets, costumes, weapons, skins, protective gear, reward points, royale vouchers, loot crates, and more. These rewards assist gamers in improving their performance.

How to redeem the Free Fire MAX codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/). Now, log in to your account using your Facebook, Apple ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei, or VK login details. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code and click 'Confirm.' Then, press 'Ok.' After each successful redemption, you can retrieve the corresponding reward from your in-game notification section.