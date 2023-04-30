Technology

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gets significantly cheaper on Flipkart

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 gets significantly cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 30, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

The ROG Flow Z13 offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 (Photo credit: ASUS)

ASUS's ROG Flow Z13 is a great laptop that strikes the ideal balance between work and play. It is also more portable than a typical gaming laptop. The device packs powerful hardware, allowing individuals to enjoy gaming at the highest settings. Usually, the laptop bears a hefty price tag. However, with Flipkart's deal, it can be purchased at a discounted price.

Why does this story matter?

The ROG Flow Z13 is a potent gaming laptop that can pull off fluid performance in games, while also being efficient during other tasks.

It brings all the best features of a gaming laptop and the versatility of a tablet under a single roof.

Use it as a laptop or detach the magnetic keyboard and unwind on the couch while enjoying the content.

Everything to know about the deal

The ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301ZC-LD123WS) has a price tag of Rs. 2,15,990. However, it is retailing at Rs. 1,51,990 via Flipkart. In addition, buyers can get up to Rs. 1,500 bank discount, and up to Rs. 17,900 off in exchange for an old laptop.

The laptop boasts a 120Hz LCD touch display

The ROG Flow Z13 has a futuristic design, with stylus support, magnetically attachable keyboard and mouse connectivity, and wireless gamepad compatibility. The device sports a 13.4-inch Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) Pantone-validated LCD touchscreen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio, 500-nits peak brightness, 100% sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It houses Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers and a 3-microphone array.

It has an 8MP camera on the rear

The ROG Flow Z13 includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a power button-embedded fingerprint reader, volume buttons, and magnetic pins for keyboard attachment. It has 720p (front) and 8MP (rear) cameras.

The device gets a dedicated cooling system

ROG Flow Z13 (GZ301ZC-LD123WS) is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor, paired with 4GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 56Wh battery, which can be re-filled using the bundled 100W fast-charging adapter. The laptop comes with a dedicated vapor chamber cooling system for heat dissipation.