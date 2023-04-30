Technology

Looking for entry-level 5G smartphones in India? Check our picks

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 30, 2023, 04:33 pm 4 min read

The iQOO Z7 5G has a 90Hz AMOLED screen (Photo credit: iQOO)

The fifth-generation mobile network is the new global wireless standard, revolutionizing connectivity. While telecom giants such as Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are rapidly expanding their 5G services, OEMs like Samsung, Realme, and Redmi are focusing on strengthening their position in India's entry-level 5G smartphone market, by attracting price-conscious buyers. Here are some of the recently launched affordable 5G handsets.

Why does this story matter?

The entry-level smartphone segment matters a lot to brands in emerging markets like India.

This is because price-conscious consumers usually prefer affordable smartphones over high-end models for handling daily tasks.

In this kind of scenario, brands are attempting to connect with buyers, by offering them a 5G handset with all the needed abilities, at a reasonable price.

LAVA BLAZE 5G: Starts at Rs. 10,999

The LAVA BLAZE 5G is the most affordable 5G smartphone in India. The phone bears a waterdrop notch design and a side-facing fingerprint reader. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 certification. Powered by Dimensity 700 SoC, it comes in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. The phone boots clean Android 12 OS, and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

It gets a 50MP main shooter

The LAVA BLAZE 5G has a glass back with a 50MP triple camera arrangement, and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device features an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Vivo T2x 5G: Begins at Rs. 12,999

The Vivo T2x 5G has a waterdrop notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is equipped with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The device is backed by Dimensity 6020 chipset. It is offered in 4GB/128GB, 6GB/128GB, and 8GB/128GB configurations. Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery pack, supporting 18W fast-charging. The phone boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13.

It has a 50MP primary rear camera

At the back, the Vivo T2x 5G has two cut-outs, with 50MP main and 2MP macro sensor in each, and an LED flash. Up front, it is fitted with an 8MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: Starts at Rs. 14,990

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has a waterdrop notch for the front camera and a side-facing biometric reader. It sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone draws fuel from an Exynos 1330 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery, supporting 25W fast-charging. It boots Android 13-based One UI Core 5.1, and gets 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants.

It offers a 13MP front-facing camera

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G offers a vertically-stacked triple camera setup, consisting of 50MP primary, 2MP macro and depth shooters, and an LED flash. On the front, it has a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

POCO X5 5G: Begins at Rs. 18,999

POCO X5 5G has a top-centered punch-hole, an IP53-rated body, and a side-facing fingerprint reader. It boasts a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200-nits maximum brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Fueled by Snapdragon 695 chipset, the device comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants. It ships with Android 12-based MIUI 13, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.

It is equipped with a 48MP main camera

The POCO X5 5G makes room for a 48MP primary, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP macro snapper along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, it gets a 13MP camera on the front.

iQOO Z7 5G: Starts at Rs. 18,999

The iQOO Z7 5G has a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint reader. The handset flaunts a 6.38-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1,300-nits of peak brightness, and 360Hz touch response rate. It gets a Dimensity 920 chipset and 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations. The device boots Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13, and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

It gets a 64MP primary camera with OIS

The iQOO Z7 comes with a 64MP (OIS) main camera and a 2MP macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.