Google Pixel Fold v/s Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: Foldables compared

The Pixel Fold may offer a 64MP main camera

The competition in the foldable smartphone segment is about to get more fierce, as Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel Fold. The latest official-looking renders from tipster Evan Blass have showcased the device's design in full glory. With all the best features of the Pixel flagships, here's how Pixel Fold will fare against Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung has held the top position in the foldable smartphone space for a while now.

However, things have only become more competitive than ever, since brands like OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, HONOR, and Xiaomi are pushing efforts to undermine the market presence of the South Korean giant.

Now, Google is all set to debut the Pixel Fold, which will take on Samsung's fifth-generation foldable offering.

The Samsung model will be equipped with an under-display camera

The Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a book-like folding design, protective glass on the cover and rear, an aluminum frame, and a side key-embedded fingerprint reader. The devices will sport a top-centered punch-hole selfie camera on the cover. However, on the inside, the Pixel Fold will have a top bezel-mounted camera, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold5 will get an in-screen snapper.

The smartphones will bear 120Hz cover and inner displays

Galaxy Z Fold5 is expected to have a new droplet-style hinge (Photo credit: OnLeaks and Smartprix)

The Pixel Fold is tipped to get a 7.58-inch QHD+ (1840x2208 pixels) AMOLED main screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5:6 aspect ratio, and 1,200 nits of maximum brightness. On the outside, the device may have a 5.78-inch AMOLED panel. Contrarily, the Galaxy Z Fold5 may retain the 7.6-inch (main) and 6.2-inch (cover) screen of its predecessor, with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel Fold will have a 64MP camera onboard

Based on the previous rumors, the Pixel Fold will feature a 64MP main, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 10.8MP telephoto sensor. It may offer a 9.5MP camera on primary and cover screens. The Galaxy Z Fold5 could pack a 50MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephone lens. It should settle for a 10MP camera on the outside and a 4MP under-display snapper on inside.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 may offer 1TB of internal storage

The Pixel Fold is expected to be powered by Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Fold5 will draw fuel from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, mated with 12GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. The devices should boot Android 13, with Samsung's counterpart having One UI custom skin.

When will the foldable smartphones launch?

Google will introduce Pixel Fold on May 10 at I/O 2023. Pre-orders will begin immediately after the launch. However, its open sale is set for June 27 starting at $1,799 (nearly Rs. 1,47,600), says leaker Jon Prosser. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 is rumored to go official late in July. Expect a slightly higher price tag due to the new hinge and customary upgrades.