Technology

How to use the fall detection feature on Pixel Watch

How to use the fall detection feature on Pixel Watch

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 15, 2023, 06:16 pm 2 min read

The feature is currently available in a few countries (Photo credit: Google)

Google Pixel Watch has received the fall detection feature as part of the latest March Pixel Feature Drop software update. As the name suggests, the feature can detect if you have had a hard fall and will alert emergency services, in case you do not show any movement within a particular timeframe. Here's how the feature works and how you can enable it.

The feature will first solicit a response from you

If you have had a fall and your watch detects that you have not moved for about 30 seconds, it will vibrate, trigger an alarm and display an on-screen notification on your watch face If it was a false alarm, you can select 'I'm OK' to dismiss the notification. Else, select 'I fell & need help' and you will be connected to emergency services.

What if you are unable to respond to the notifications?

If you are not in the position to respond, the alarm will continue to ring for about a minute, getting louder toward the final few seconds. In case you still have not shown any response, your watch will automatically attempt to connect you to emergency services and will send an automated message that requests help wherever you are.

Will the feature be triggered if it is a stumble?

Wondering if your Pixel Watch will be able to distinguish between a genuine fall and a small stumble? Yes, it can differentiate between the two. The in-built motion sensors and algorithms are claimed to have been designed that way. The feature has also been tested against rigorous activities, like burpees or jumping, to avoid the chances of accidentally triggering a false alarm.

The process has been trained to minimize false alarms

As per Google, the process has been trained on a "broad variety of human and simulated fall data and other motion patterns to accurately detect real falls and minimize potential false alarms."

How to enable the feature?

Here is how you can enable the fall detection feature on your Pixel Watch. Head to the Google Pixel Watch app on your phone. Select "Watch preferences," then tap on "Safety and Emergency," and turn on "Fall detection." You can also enable the feature on your Pixel Watch from the Personal Safety app. However, the feature is currently limited to a few countries.