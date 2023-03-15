Technology

Google's AI just became an "expert" doctor: What it means

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 15, 2023, 04:53 pm 3 min read

Google revealed that its health-focused AI, dubbed Med-PaLM 2, performed at an "expert" doctor level upon taking up medical exam questions. It managed to secure 85%. The company is now channeling its AI expertise to improve maternal care, cancer detection and treatment, and tuberculosis screening. The firm unveiled its upcoming healthcare-oriented developments at its recent annual health event, The Check Up.

Med-PaLM 2 showed an 18% improvement in performance

Last year, the company developed Med-PaLM, a version of PaLM (Pathways Language Model), designed for the medical domain. Med-PaLM was the first to secure a "passing score" ( above 60%) on U.S. medical licensing-style questions. The latest version, Med-PaLM 2, has shown an 18% improvement from Med-PaLM's previous performance and is said to have exceeded all similar AI models.

Google's AI can determine the gestational age of expecting women

Talking about other potential healthcare applications, Googles's AI models could interpret ultrasound images to determine the gestational age of expecting women. The company has partnered with Jacaranda Health, a Kenya-based nonprofit organization for this purpose. This move could have far-reaching consequences, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa, where maternal mortality remains high owing to a shortage of workers trained to operate the traditional high-cost ultrasound equipment.

It can aid in the early detection of breast cancer

Google has collaborated with Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (CGMH) in Taiwan for AI-assisted ultrasound that can help in the early detection of breast cancer. While mammograms have been the most widely used screening technique for breast cancer, their high cost limits their availability. Further, the technique has not been effective for certain populations, including those with higher breast density.

Google's AI can help in the planning process for radiotherapy

Via its partnership with Mayo Clinic, Google is exploring how AI can aid in the tedious process of planning for radiotherapy, which is a common cancer treatment. The company is also working on AI-powered screening for tuberculosis. The company, along with its partners, has decided to offer 100,000 free AI-powered TB screenings to help with the early detection and treatment of the disease.

Google has also adopted steps to address mental health

The company has also taken steps to address mental health. It has joined hands with New Zealand-based ThroughLine, which has the largest verified network of mental health and crisis helplines worldwide. Google will increase the list of crisis helplines displayed during searches in additional languages.

Google's latest software update has a couple of wellness-related features

The company's latest 'March Pixel Feature Drop' software update has a few wellness-related features. Health Connect is now built-in, which allows you to store and share the data from your compatible health and fitness apps. Further, Pixel Watch now supports crash detection feature which can detect when you have had a fall and can alert emergency services.