Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available for under Rs. 81,000

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra now available for under Rs. 81,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 30, 2023, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has an IP68-rated body (Photo credit: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra bears a high-resolution AMOLED screen, flagship-grade camera system, custom-tuned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and a range of One UI features and S Pen-related chops. It is one of the best top-tier smartphones to consider if you are planning to upgrade to a flagship model this year. Interestingly, buying the phone makes even more sense with Flipkart's latest discounts.

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was introduced starting at Rs. 1,24,999 for its base 12GB/256GB configuration. While the launch price remains the same on Flipkart, buyers can avail Rs. 8,000 instant discount on the phone using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. In addition, the e-commerce giant is also offering a massive exchange offer of up to Rs. 36,250 on eligible smartphones.

The handset gets Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a top-centered punch-hole, curved sides, an aluminum frame, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and rear. The device boasts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 1,750-nits peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it is 8.9mm thick and weighs 233g.

It has a 200MP main camera with OIS

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra houses a vertically-stacked 200MP (f/1.7, OIS) main shooter, 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, 10MP (f/2.4, OIS) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and 10MP (f/4.9, OIS) periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset is onboard

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone boots Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. The 5G handset includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Type-C connectivity.

Should you consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a stellar model that meets all of the criteria you ought to consider when purchasing a new flagship phone. It has an amazing display, long-lasting battery backup, robust performance, stylus support, and some of the best cameras.