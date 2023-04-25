Technology

Xiaomi 13 Ultra v/s Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Check differences

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 25, 2023, 03:30 am 3 min read

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra get IP68 rating

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is a new entrant in the smartphone market. The device gets a premium leather finish, a camera module with high-end sensors, robust hardware, up to 1TB of storage, and more. The handset aims to take on the likes of top-notch offerings, such as Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, in more ways than one. However, does it really compete against Samsung's model?

The Samsung model has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint reader

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sport top-centered punch-hole and curved sides. They have under-display, optical and ultrasonic fingerprint scanners, respectively. The Samsung model also enjoys stylus support. The 13 Ultra has a leather back, whereas Galaxy S23 Ultra gets a glass rear. At 9.06mm, 13 Ultra is slightly thicker than Galaxy S23 Ultra (8.9mm). They weigh 227g and 233g, respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra boasts 2,600-nits of peak brightness

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra has a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) C7 LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2x panel with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. They support HDR10+. However, 13 Ultra has higher peak brightness (2,600-nits v/s 1,750-nits) than Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 200MP main camera with OIS

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra features a LEICA-engineered circular island, featuring a 50.3MP (OIS) 1.0-inch main, 50MP ultra-wide, 50MP (OIS) telephoto, 50MP (OIS, 5x) periscope, and ToF 3D sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a vertically-stacked 200MP (OIS) main, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP (OIS) portrait, and 10MP (OIS) periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. Up front, they house 32MP and 12MP selfie cameras, respectively.

Both smartphones get up to 1TB of onboard storage

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The 13 Ultra comes in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB configurations, whereas Galaxy S23 Ultra is offered in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants. They boot Android 13 with MIUI 14 and One UI 5.1 baked on top, respectively.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra gets 90W wired fast-charging

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pack a 5,000mAh battery. The 13 Ultra supports 90W wired, 50W wireless, and 10W reverse wireless charging. Contrarily, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has 45W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. The devices offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and Type-C connectivity.

What is the cost of the models?

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra starts at CNY 5,999 (nearly Rs. 71,600) for its base 12GB/256GB model. However, its 16GB/512GB and 16GB/1TB variants are priced at CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 77,550) and CNY 7,299 (roughly Rs. 87,100), respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 12GB/1TB variants, which cost Rs. 1,24,999, Rs. 1,34,999, and Rs. 1,54,999, respectively.

Which smartphone offers a better value for your money?

Xiaomi is getting a round of applause for not compromising on any aspect of the top-end 13 Ultra. The device comes loaded with a high-resolution, energy-efficient display, top-notch cameras, beastly hardware configuration, fast wired/wireless charging, and the latest connectivity standards. However, the 13 Ultra is currently exclusive to China. Hence, buyers are left with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra in the global markets.