JioCinema might start offering premium plans at just Rs. 2

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 24, 2023

Popular streaming service, JioCinema might soon be rebranded to "JioVoot." Currently, the service is free for users in India but it could soon go premium and charge a subscription fee. Latest reports suggest that the premium subscription program will include three plans, and the most affordable plan will be priced at Rs. 2 and will have daily validity.

There will also be quarterly and yearly plans

Along with the Rs. 2 base plan, there will also be quarterly and yearly plans. The quarterly plan, which will be termed the JioCinema Premium Gold plan, will support streaming on two devices and will have a validity of three months. The plan will be priced at Rs. 99, after a 67% discount on the original price of Rs. 299.

Benefits of the Platinum plan

The higher-end Platinum plan will let you stream content on four devices at a time. It will have one-year validity and will be priced at Rs. 599, a 50% reduction from the actual price of Rs. 1,199. Per the latest leak, the Platinum plan will not display ads except during live streams. This suggests the base plan and the Gold plan might show ads.

What will the base plan offer?

The base plan, which is priced at Rs. 2, will be valid for a day. It will allow streaming on two devices, simultaneously. All three JioCinema premium plans will stream content in 4K quality.

How to subscribe to the new plans?

The company is yet to launch the premium subscription plan for JioCinema. Viacom 18, which owns both Voot and JioCinema, could possibly merge the two, as JioVoot. Regarding details as to how to subscribe to the plans, there could be a UPI payment option on the official site. Users may be allowed to directly subscribe from the JioCinema app on their TV as well.

JioCinema Premium subscription could be relatively afforable

JioCinema Premium plans will be much more affordably priced when compared to other popular OTT services like Netflix. Netflix's base plan starts at Rs. 149, which supports two devices, at 480p resolution, and is valid for one month. The premium monthly plan is priced at Rs. 649 and supports four devices, offering 4K+HDR resolution. Amazon Prime Video's monthly subscription starts at Rs. 179.