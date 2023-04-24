Technology

WhatsApp fixes splash-screen bug on Android, releases new iOS update

WhatsApp fixes splash-screen bug on Android, releases new iOS update

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 24, 2023, 06:05 pm 2 min read

The in-app logo reportedly appeared larger on the splash screen to some Android beta users

Users of the Android beta channel of WhatsApp had reported issues with the splash screen, where the app logo appeared distorted. The company has now rolled out an update, carrying version ID 2.23.9.5, which fixes the splash screen bug, according to WABetaInfo. The Meta-owned app has also introduced a new firmware, 23.7.83, on the stable channel for the iOS version.

What was the issue with the app's splash screen?

Several beta users on the Android version reported issues that the app logo appeared larger than normal. This problem appeared to occur after downloading the beta 2.23.9.2 update. Fortunately, the app has rectified the issue and the splash screen has been restored to normal. The Android beta 2.23.9.2 update also brought in a redesigned keyboard, where the emoji tab did not have distinct sections.

What does the latest iOS update bring?

Talking about the new iOS update 23.7.83, the official changelog of the app mentions the ability to create stickers, the option to see the common groups shared with a contact, and the ability for group admins to approve new participants, among others. Only group admins will be able to control who joins the group. To access the feature, head to Group Settings>Approve new participants.

How does the new group setting work?

Group invite links make it easier for other users to join group conversations. However, once the 'Approve new participants' option is enabled, new members would be allowed to join the group only if the group admin permits their requests, by reviewing the 'Pending participants' section. If the new option is disabled, users will be able to join the group, without needing the admin's permission.

WhatsApp recently released "Keep in Chat" feature for disappearing messages

Recently, WhatsApp introduced the "Keep in Chat" feature, which allows users to retain disappearing messages if they wish to. However, the sender of the message will get to decide if the recipient gets to keep the disappearing message or not. If the sender chooses to 'unkeep' a message, it will automatically be deleted when the deadline for disappearing messages is reached.

WhatsApp might soon introduce 'Channels'

The app is also working on several other features, including "Channels," a facility similar to what's available on Telegram. WhatsApp's Channels feature will be a "one-to-many" tool for broadcasting information and will allow you to get updates from people and groups you wish to follow.