Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 3

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 3

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 03, 2023, 10:24 am 3 min read

In India, Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS at the moment (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX allows gamers to snag multiple in-game items using diamonds, the gaming currency that can only be acquired by spending a significant chunk of real money. However, not everyone is willing to invest resources. Instead, a majority of players want an alternative reward collection strategy. This is where redeemable codes come into play, assisting individuals in obtaining free bonuses.

Why does this story matter?

Garena's visually improved Free Fire MAX is limited to the Android OS in India. Despite that, it has become quite popular, boasting over 100 million downloads and a favorable rating of 4.1 on the Google Play Store.

Hence, as a token of appreciation and to retain gamers, the creators publish redeemable codes on a daily basis. These codes allow players to unlock multiple freebies.

Free rewards are collectible only via rewards redemption site

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, players need to access the rewards redemption page with their official login credentials. The site doesn't allow the use of Guest IDs for redeeming the codes. Additionally, the codes can only be redeemed by gamers on Indian servers. Every 12-digit character is accessible only once per person, and it should be claimed within 12-18 hours of release.

You can grab several in-game items using codes

The Free Fire MAX codes are made up of 12-16 digit alphanumeric characters. When redeemed through the official rewards redemption site, these codes allow players to acquire in-game bonuses such as diamonds, premium bundles, weapon crates, royale vouchers, pets, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for April 3

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 3 are listed here. Utilize them to obtain free rewards. FET5RYTK8O90ULO, FGYUK8O90LJRHD, FGRGTBCS01GBHY, FGUK0POUYE4TGB FCXAQ234RTGTYHY, F7JUHGT5Y6U7IKJ, FHGFYTU79OIHJG, FGTY6UILKHMNBV ED22KT2GRQDY, UBJJ2A7G23L6, FFSWV32Q2X3N, FF8YB10XD9XV FF7IQD054G61, FFZKKF9SZ8B0, FF1L8J8P7X1U, FFQ6LJZINQ5R FFUFV10HCY4A, FFMHJLSBISUT, FFBR9G5T18KL, FFC8UWZXWP39, FFE859K2PSFU FFP45NP00W7R, FFOLKG2VLYN7, FF6T9EIMYGPF, FFA316FU4USO, FFIX41598YYW FFZSOANVNKVP, FFCD87BJHFF2, FFUFW1YVJ1TK, FFMFPNV46M9M FFC3WV94ARPK, FFCWRYNSGXYH, FFUQ57KXMS3N, FFZ75QPM8XSU

Follow these instructions to redeem codes

To redeem the Free Fire MAX codes, head to the code redemption site at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Now, access your gaming account by utilizing your registered credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK). Enter a 12-digit code in the text field, click on "Confirm," and press "Ok." Each successful redemption will yield a reward that can be obtained from the game's notification panel.