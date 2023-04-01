Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for April 1

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 01, 2023, 10:39 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to the Android OS in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX has engrossed gamers with its enhanced graphics and rewards redemption program. Since its debut, the game has risen to prominence in the Android ecosystem. On the Google Play Store, it has racked up 100 million downloads. Now, as a sign of gratitude, developers disseminate redeemable codes on a regular basis, allowing players to get free in-game items.

Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX lets gamers collect a variety of in-game goodies. However, to be able to purchase collectibles, individuals must first invest a sizable amount of real money in virtual currency (diamonds).

Players who don't want to spend resources can use redeemable codes that are made available each day. This way, they can acquire lots of in-game bonuses for free.

A player can redeem each code just once

Before redeeming the Free Fire MAX codes through the redemption portal, players must make sure they are logged in with their registered credentials. The website does not accept guest IDs. The codes can only be redeemed by players on Indian servers. An individual may only access each 12-digit alphanumeric code once. The codes have a 12 to 18-hour window for redemption.

Players can get multiple items

The Free Fire MAX redeemable codes are made up of random letters and numbers. These codes help players access a variety of in-game items, including royale vouchers, premium bundles, weapon crates, gloo walls, pets, diamonds, skins, and more.

Check out the codes for April 1

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. April 1 are listed here. Utilize them to collect a wide range of supplies. XZJZ-E25W-EFJJ, V427-K98R-UCHZ, MCPW-2D1U-3XA3, FFAC-2YXE-6RF2. FFCM-CPSB-N9CU, FFBB-CVQZ-4MWA, BR43-FMAP-YEZZ, NPYF-ATT3-HGSQ. FFCM-CPSG-C9XZ, MCPW-2D2W-KWF2, ZZZ7-6NT3-PDSH, FFCM-CPSE-N5MX. HNC9-5435-FAGJ, 6KWM-FJVM-QQYG, MCPW-3D28-VZD6, EYH2-W3XK-8UPG.

How to redeem the 12-digit codes?

Visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.theextraevent.com/en). Bind your gaming account using your registered in-game login credentials such as Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK. In the text box, enter a 12-digit code, then click on "Confirm," followed by "Ok." Following each successful redemption, you will be allowed to pick up an exclusive reward from the game's notification/mail section.