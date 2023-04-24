Technology

Can Russian lender Sberbank's GigaChat challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT

GigaChat can communicate intelligently in Russian

ChatGPT has been the internet's favorite chatbot since its release. The chatbot based on OpenAI's GPT-3.5 or GPT-4 (based on the version) has grown in popularity in the past few months. Its growing popularity has coincided with the increase in rival AI chatbots. Almost every other day, we hear about a new one. The latest ChatGPT rival is from Russia, dubbed 'GigaChat.'

Why does this story matter?

ChatGPT's arrival and consequent success unlocked a realm of new possibilities. ChatGPT has, however, ensured the US's dominance in the AI race for the foreseeable future.

Other countries, mainly US rivals, have been trying to find alternatives to the popular chatbot. It is imperative for these countries to find their own answers as the world ushers into the AI age.

GigaChat is better at communicating in Russian

Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, is behind GigaChat. The chatbot is currently in an invite-only testing phase. It is expected to rival ChatGPT, which is unavailable in Russia. According to Sberbank, what separates it from foreign chatbots is its ability to communicate intelligently in Russian. A significant portion of Russians prefers to communicate in their mother tongue as opposed to English.

It is unclear what the chatbot is actually capable of

Sberbank is yet to reveal more about GigaChat. Apart from communicating intelligently in Russian, it is unclear what the chatbot is capable of. It could either be a like-for-like replacement for ChatGPT or a less advanced version of OpenAI's phenomenon.

Technological independence is necessary for Russia now

Russia has been focusing on advancing AI development since the beginning of this year. President Vladimir Putin has instructed government officials to make changes to Russia's national and state programs to make the introduction of AI easier in all sectors. GigaChat is part of Sberbank's attempt at reducing Russia's dependence on imported technology. Considering the ongoing Western sanctions, technological independence is important for Russia.

China has emerged as a strong contender for US's throne

AI has emerged as the new front of a power struggle between the world's powerful nations. The US, with the advantage ChatGPT has given, is trying to run away with its lead. Meanwhile, China has emerged as a strong contender. Baidu's Ernie, Alibaba's Tongyi Qianwen, and SenseTime's SenseChat have the potential to challenge ChatGPT. Russia's entry makes this competition even more intense.