Hong Kong: 2 men held for owning 'seditious' children's books

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 17, 2023, 05:45 pm 1 min read

The move comes after the publishers of the books were jailed in 2022

Hong Kong's national security force arrested two men for merely owning children's books, which have been termed "seditious" by authorities, reported BBC. According to a police press release, the "seditious publications" allegedly "incited hatred or contempt" against China's and Hong Kong's governments and the judiciary. The move comes after the publishers of the books were reportedly jailed in 2022.

What's so 'seditious' about the books?

Reportedly, the copies feature sheep trying to hold back wolves from their village, with sheep referring to Hong Kong residents and wolves implying mainland Chinese authorities. Notably, in a trial last year, the court ruled the books as "seditious" and sent five speech therapists to prison for having "seditious intent." The latest accused pair have been released on bail, per reports.